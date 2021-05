Wreckfest PS5 review. When we reviewed Wreckfest back in 2019, it’s fair to say that we came away extremely impressed with what developer Bugbear Entertainment had achieved. Here, at last, was a true spiritual successor to Sony’s Destruction Derby title from the first generation of PlayStation which encapsulated everything which made that original game so enjoyable. From the hellacious crashes and a real sense of spectacle, to a deep progression system and a deliciously enjoyable arcade handling model, Wreckfest was and is one of the finest racing games you can get on PS4.