Sign Up for Our Free Diabetes Newsletter
Get the latest on diabetes and a FREE issue of Diabetes Self-Management magazine!. Have questions about how to stay healthy with diabetes? You’ll find the answers in our twice-weekly diabetes newsletter. We’ll provide you with the most reliable advice from recognized medical specialists. Each issue arrives in your inbox with the latest medical breakthroughs, the newest discoveries, and the most insightful tips and effective strategies for living well with the condition. You’ll learn about the best ways to manage your blood sugar, find out strategies for avoiding and treating diabetes complications, get information on diabetes medicines like metformin and insulin, receive tasty diabetic recipes, and so much more. And best of all, it’s free!www.diabetesselfmanagement.com