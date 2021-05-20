newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Sign Up for Our Free Diabetes Tips Newsletter

diabetesselfmanagement.com
 22 hours ago

Get the latest on diabetes and a FREE issue of Diabetes Self-Management magazine!. Whether you’re newly diagnosed with diabetes or a seasoned veteran of the condition, you no doubt have questions about the best ways to stay healthy: How often should my A1C be checked? How can I prevent after-meal blood sugar spikes? What should I do with expired insulin? How can I keep my feet healthy? And more. With our daily Quick Tips newsletters, you’ll have a diabetes tip delivered to your inbox each day. Get the information you need to make your life with diabetes happier and healthier with these easy-to-digest daily nuggets.

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Blood Sugar#Veteran#Spikes#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Workoutseasyhealthoptions.com

The exercise sweet spot that keeps blood pressure in check

Hypertension, better known as high blood pressure, is called the “silent killer.” Many people don’t have a clue that their blood pressure is in the danger zone until they suffer a stroke or heart attack. And those aren’t the only dangers. If left untreated over time, hypertension can lead to...
Diseases & TreatmentsWest Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Ways to reduce your risk of heart disease and news about next-gen, cholesterol-lowering drugs

Heart disease takes the lives of more people than any other disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on their website that this is true for men, women and most racial groups. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and expert in heart disease prevention, says everyone can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease, no matter their genetic background or health history.
MarketingMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: BBB Tip: What to know before signing up for a free trial offer

Editor’s note: Our Posts from the Community feature is a platform for community announcements and event postings. If you have a post to be considered, send it to info@milwaukeenns.org or submit it directly. Free trial offers are an extremely popular marketing tactic, especially for subscription services. With so many consumers...
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

Is Wine Gluten Free? Wine Drinking Tips When On Gluten-Free Diet

Are you on a gluten-free diet but want to drink that tasty wine that has been aging in your cabinet? You can’t help but wonder, is red wine gluten-free?. Yes, it is. Both red and white wines are made from gluten-free grapes. Fermentation of the grapes does not involve gluten, but the fining, aging, and storage process may introduce gluten contaminants.
HealthKilgore News Herald

Imagine: You and the National Diabetes Prevention Program - Diabetes Free North Carolina

Living with Prediabetes? Research shows that participation in a structured lifestyle change program can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by nearly 60% (71% if you’re over age 60). Learn more about the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program, including how the scientifically proven program can help you prevent or delay type 2 diabetes, what to expect and how to enroll: DiabetesFree.NC.com.
Skin Carekellysthoughtsonthings.com

Why it is Important to Schedule Annual Dental Check-ups

There are a number of reasons why kids need to undergo their annual dental checkups. In some instances, kids may require braces to fix any underlying problems such as crooked teeth, malocclusions, or any overlapping. Many people do not understand the intricate nature of their dental health and how it intertwines with their overall health. This guide should help you to maintain your dental health better. Keep on reading to find out more.
Fitnessfox4now.com

Change Your Posture and Improve your Health

May is National Posture Month, making it the perfect time to discuss the importance of good posture and spinal health. About two-thirds of adults in the U.S. (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they sought out a health care professional for care at some point, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months. Unfortunately, for many, the discomfort isn’t temporary. According to the CDC, an estimated 50 million adults in the U.S. – more than 1 in 5 – suffer from chronic pain, defined as having pain on most days or every day during the past six months.
Nutritionwellnesscaptain.com

10 “Healthy” Foods Seniors Should Avoid Eating Altogether

Good nutrition is important in maintaining optimal health and having an active lifestyle even as you age. Unfortunately, some foods that are considered healthy, can do more harm than good to older adults. One of the reasons these foods should be avoided by seniors is because they can carry dangerous...
Recipescambridgema.gov

Health and Wellness Presentation

Healthy Eating- there is a saying, “You are what you eat.” Do you believe it to be so?. Over the years we have discussed Nutrition and Bone Health, the properties of food we eat and how eating the right foods fuel the body and Foods that fight Inflammation/Foods that Cause Inflammation.
Cancerroyalexaminer.com

Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Learn to perform a self-check

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to start or continue good skin health habits to protect yourself against skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. This adds up to at least one in five Americans developing cancer by the age of 70.
Fitnesscdc.gov

Physical Activity Boosts Brain Health

Regular physical activity is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Not only is it good for your muscles and bones, it can keep your brain healthy, too. Physical activity can improve your cognitive health—helping you think, learn, problem-solve, and enjoy an emotional balance. It can improve memory and reduce anxiety or depression. But you don’t have to be a fitness guru to reap the benefits. Any amount of physical activity can help. No matter your age or fitness level, physical activity can help improve sleep, brain health, and quality of life.
Technologytheregister.com

Free SANS Cyber Security Summits: Sign up now, learn online, keep your network safe

Promo Keeping your organization safe from cybercriminals and other ne’er do wells requires constant honing and refining of your own skills and knowledge. In-depth specialist training is an essential part of this, but it’s also important to step back and take a wider view now and again, taking in emerging threats, new techniques, and getting a reality check on how your peers deal with the same problems facing you.
Dietsskinnynews.com

Can Fasting Really Help You Lose Weight and Boost Cognition?

While many people all over the world fast for religious and cultural reasons, there are also proven health benefits of this practice, as long as you do it safely. Here’s what you need to know about the health benefits of fasting and the potential safety risks. Note: If you are fasting for health purposes, rather than religious ones, you can still drink water or black coffee.