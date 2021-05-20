Sign Up for Our Free Diabetes Tips Newsletter

May is National Posture Month, making it the perfect time to discuss the importance of good posture and spinal health. About two-thirds of adults in the U.S. (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they sought out a health care professional for care at some point, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months. Unfortunately, for many, the discomfort isn’t temporary. According to the CDC, an estimated 50 million adults in the U.S. – more than 1 in 5 – suffer from chronic pain, defined as having pain on most days or every day during the past six months.