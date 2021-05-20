Foxy Nights at The Preacher’s Son

As an early member of the Bad Seeds, Anita Lane had a profound impact on Nick Cave’s career, writing some of the avant-garde musician’s signature songs. Now, after Rolling Stone reported her death, at 61, on April 28, Cave is remembering his late collaborator. In a new issue of his newsletter, “The Red Hand Files,” Cave compared working with Lane to “trying to trap lightning in a bottle.” He met Lane in 1977, when she was a 17-year-old art student in Australia; she moved to London with him when he began his band the Birthday Party, becoming a writing — and, for a time, romantic — partner. Lane joined the Bad Seeds upon its formation, but her bigger impact came from co-writing arresting songs like “From Her to Eternity” and “Stranger Than Kindness,” the latter of which Cave called his “favourite Bad Seeds song” in his tribute. “She was the smartest and most talented of all of us, by far,” Cave wrote.