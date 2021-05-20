newsbreak-logo
Foxy Nights at The Preacher’s Son

By Emily Beirne
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak out the bellbottoms and printed blouses – The Preacher’s Son and Undercroft have teamed up with Fox Trail Distillery for a 70’s themed pop-up event. Set on the rooftop of The Preacher’s Son, the groovy menu will consist of cocktails made from three of Fox Trail Distillery’s collection: Boxley Vodka, Artanical Gin and Oak & Bean.

