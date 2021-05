Garth Brooks recently said on his weekly Studio G program on Facebook that he would love to duet with Pink! and also Luke Combs. Garth said, of Pink!, “I love duets. P!nk’s fantastic, I like P!nk because every time you see P!nk she’s like the sweetest thing on the planet but she’s also just tougher than you are. I like that. I think that’s what every woman loves about her, I think that’s what they love about Beyonce, I think that’s what they love about Lizzo, is they’re just defiant.”