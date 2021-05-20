Henry Davis to the Tigers

Tiger Track The Tiger track team entered into the Capitan Invitational Track Meet, Friday, May 7, sending athletes from both the boys and the girls’ squads to compete. Some on the team said they weren’t at their best, that some of the athletes were a little under the weather, but the showing was still a strong one on this small but dedicated team of Tigers. They finished with two gold medals, Mayra Reyes earning hers in Discus, a brand-new event for her. The other Tiger in gold was Josiah Tidwell, taking first in the 400-meter dash. There were seven more silver or bronze medals that went home with the team, and in all a dozen Tigers earned points in 21 events, both track and field. (See accompanying table for complete Tiger results.)