MLB

Henry Davis to the Tigers

By Michigan, Trumbull
Bless You Boys
 7 hours ago

While I don't put too much stock into mock drafts this early in the season, in his most recent mock draft, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com has Louisville catcher, Henry Davis, going to us at number 3, just behind Mayer and Lawler. I don't know too much about Davis, but he looks like he can mash and has a good chance of sticking behind the plate long term. It seems he also has some speed to go with his power, already in the double digits in bags -- a rarity for a modern catcher!

