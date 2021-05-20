newsbreak-logo
Cold World: Twitter Trolls J. Cole For Airball, Zero Points In 2nd Pro Basketball Game

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. While J. Cole’s latest album, The Off-Season, earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, the mean streets of social media have been far less kind to his turn as a professional basketball player. The 36-year-old rapper has two games under his belt as part of the Patriots of Rwanda, and the stats from his latest matchup have led way to heavy online trolling.

