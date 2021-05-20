newsbreak-logo
Marietta, GA

Restaurant Ratings for May 20

Marietta Daily Journal
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 12-20. Fusco's Via Roma, 4815-A S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 5-19. Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 5-19.

