Ben Katzman's Degreaser is an alt-pop-metal group from Florida, spearheaded by, as the name indicates, Ben Katzman. The singer/guitarist is fearless in his songwriting, taking influences from so many polarizing places that it threatens to erase the very concept of elitism rampant within rock and metal music. On the group's latest album, influence transcends music and looks up to the stars, as each track on 'Astrology 101' is dedicated to one of the 12 zodiac signs. He was even nice enough to provide Loudwire with one rock or metal album that perfectly corresponds with each sign's traits.