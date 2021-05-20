newsbreak-logo
Relationships

ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante Discusses How He Started Dating BUTCHER BABIES' Carla Harvey

By Greg Kennelty
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey originally went public with their relationship in 2019, but were dating several years prior. In an interview with Audio Ink Radio, Benante said they met a long while back and got along pretty well! Benante also said Harvey originally turned him down for a date, but then obviously things worked out.

