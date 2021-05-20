ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante Discusses How He Started Dating BUTCHER BABIES' Carla Harvey

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante was recently interiewed on "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell. Asked about his recent comment that he was "tired" of not being recognized as a pioneer of the "blast beat," Benante said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have to clarify this. I didn't say I invented it. It was the first time that it appeared on a record; it was on the S.O.D. [STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH] record. And other people had said that yes, of course, it's the first time it appeared on a record. And basically, what it was was the bass player in the band S.O.D., we had this song called 'Milk', and we basically collaborated on this drum beat, and it turned out to be called the blast beat. There was another band from New York, a hardcore band called NYC MAYHEM, and they would have these short bursts in their songs — kind of like D.R.I. or this other band called ADRENALINE OVERDOSE [A.O.D.] from New Jersey. And, yeah, they were doing something similar. And then on the first S.O.D. record, on the song 'Milk', is where that beat is. And it became very popular to this day. And that's it."