Album Review: KARDASHEV The Baring of Shadows

By Jordan Blum
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona “deathgaze” troupe Kardashev have spent the last decade or so challenging the notion that there’s no room for beauty within the brutality of metal. Inspired by “technology, love, and altruism” – as their official site puts it – they compare themselves to top-notch acts like The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil, and perhaps most fittingly, Alcest. Last year, they released The Baring of Shadows, a triumphant four-song EP that perfected those dichotomies to serve as the best example yet of the band’s ability to mesh hellish and heavenly aesthetics.

