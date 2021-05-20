SCALE THE SUMMIT Recruits SPIRITBOX, HAKEN Vocalists For New Album

As always LEO likes to keep our eyes out for fresh local sounds. Here’s a list of six recent releases to sink your teeth into. Guitarist/composer Matt Sweeney and Will Oldham, aka Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, kick off this record with an almost reverential tone, provided in part by shimmering organs. Sweeney’s guitar is murky and mercurial, from the density of his riffs to the fluidity of his solos. Oldham’s poetic croon pairs lovely with the guitar work, the perfect complement to one another. Despite lines like, “god can fuck herself,” there is an underlying sweetness to the album punctuated by Oldham’s recurring references to childhood. Songs like “My Popsicle” play more with that theme, by exploring the sonic melodrama of a child and their sweets. The overall arc of the album is about aging, growing from the carefreeness of youth to the complexities of adult life. Given the pedigree of the musicians, it should go without saying that this is a beautifully crafted, thoughtful and poignant album, ideal for listening on a quiet night under the stars.