SCALE THE SUMMIT Recruits SPIRITBOX, HAKEN Vocalists For New Album

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScale The Summit is back and for the first time in their career, they're not instrumental! The band has recruited vocalists Courtney Laplante (Spiritbox), Ross Jennings (Haken), Eric Emery (Skyharbor), Mike Semesky (Raunchy), Joesph Secchiaroli (The Reign Of Kindo), Eli Cutting, Garrett Garfield, and Renny Carroll for each of the new songs on their coming album Subjects.

metalinjection.net
