Nearly 1,000 Chinese Americans donated a total of $86,000 to the Proud Boys last December, according to data reviewed by USA Today. Last winter, a fundraiser was created on the site GiveSendGo to help cover medical expenses for Proud Boys members who were stabbed during D.C. rallies. Of the $106,107 raised, Chinese Americans contributed almost 80 percent to the self-described “Western chauvinists” group. While many Chinese Americans voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, some have expressed their support for conservative groups, including the Proud Boys. “The Proud Boys are for Trump and they are fighting Antifa, and can you see anything good that Antifa did except destroy department stores and small businesses?” one donator commented.