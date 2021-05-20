Album Review: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ZII
Another decade, another zombie-themed EP from a shining star in the Christian metalcore camp. The Devil Wears Prada deviated from their decidedly cringy counterparts with 2009’s With Roots Above and Branches Below—contrary to what gatekeepers would like to believe. They reached an entirely new level, and their latest album The Act finds their chops adapting and thriving. What’s even more astounding than their success as a Christian band is the enduring respect given to 2010’s Zombie EP. This mini-concept has outlived the zombie revival, and remains a pivotal juncture in The Devil Wears Prada’s evolution. Whether or not ZII can compare depends on whether it can recapture the aura of a zombie apocalypse without slumping into a bygone cultural zeitgeist.metalinjection.net