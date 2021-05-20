Album Review: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ZII

Orchestras and classical music as a whole are wonderful tools in a songwriter’s arsenal if used correctly. Too often, they are thrown as a shortcut towards emotion rather than accentuating something else; look at “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” and tons of overwrought ballads that bring in a full strings section and choir yet are too thinly written to earn it. It can get exhausting to suffer through dramatic pianos or over-the-top crescendos on song after song, which was a problem for Weezer when they decided to get classical on Ok Human. Their most useful attributes are interesting textures and sounds to create a richer, more interesting soundscape or to crank up the melodrama and power to another level. Tony Dekker, frontman of the long-running folk band Great Lake Swimmers, got into this style because he was tired of “the sound of the standard acoustic guitar and typical folk-rock lineup.” While The Waves, The Wake is one of the band’s most interesting to date, the compositions are draining yet flat, and Dekker’s vocals leave much to be desired with their robotic, dead-eyed lack of passion.