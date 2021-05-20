Levy makes ‘firm approach’ for colourful, but controversial manager to fill Tottenham vacancy
Daniel Levy is ready to get creative in his search for a new Tottenham manager after reportedly targeting a move for one of the game’s more controversial characters. Gennaro Gattuso earned a fearsome reputation as a player with Glasgow Rangers and AC Milan. And he has carried that no-nonsense approach into his managerial career; first with his beloved Milan and mor recently with Napoli. However, speculation has suggested his time at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could be coming to an end after just 18 months.www.teamtalk.com