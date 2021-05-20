newsbreak-logo
Palestine, AR

The Long, Complicated History Of Israel And Palestine

kasu.org
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current crisis in the Middle East is part of the long, complicated history of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. And the latest spasm of violence offers a new chance to look at that history, dating back to Israel’s founding in 1948. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with...

www.kasu.org
Middle EastElle

Bella Hadid Marches For Palestine, Gets Reprimanded By Israel

Bella Hadid use of social media and attendance at a recent march to raise awareness and campaign for the rights of Palestinian people has been condemned by the state of Israel. The model, who is half Palestinian along with her sister Gigi and brother Anwar, has redirected her focus on...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself. “Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence,”...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Stands With Israel Against Hamas Terrorism

With violence in the Middle East continuing to escalate as Hamas terrorists target Israel, members of the Florida delegation offered their support for America’s ally. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., praised Israel and called for the Biden administration to do more to support that nation. “While President Trump...
Religionbcfocus.com

al-aqsa mosque israel palestine: know why al-aqsa mosque in jerusalem is a battleground between israel and palestine – know why al-aqsa mosque in jerusalem becomes an arena of war between israel and palestine

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is considered to be Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the biggest violent conflict since 2017 between the two countries in which more than 70 people have been killed, the Muslim community of Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third after Mecca and Medina. The holy place considers Jerusalem.
Middle Eastmoroccoworldnews.com

Israel Continues Bombardment, Prepares Palestine Ground Invasion

Rabat – Israel is preparing an invasion of Palestine after a night of continued punitive airstrikes ahead of the holy day of Eid-al-Fitr. Despite global calls for de-escalation, it appears Israel intends to further exacerbate the already asymmetrical warfare against the citizens of Palestine. Weeks of Israeli provocations and forced...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

US condemns rocket strikes by Palestine on Israel

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) condemned the barrage of rocket attacks by Palestine on Israel, saying it recognises Israel's legitimate right to defend itself. Speaking at his daily press briefing, US State of Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "Let me start by saying...
Advocacyiacenter.org

All out for Palestine!

Palestinians in Jerusalem, in Gaza, throughout Palestine and in exile are fighting for their rights and their lives after 73 years of Nakba (the Catastrophe–meaning the founding of Israel). On May 11 alone, Israeli drone warplanes killed 24 Palestinian civilians, including nine children, in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured...
Middle Eastgzeromedia.com

Israel-Palestine conflict worsening and could lead to a war

Ian Bremmer shares his perspective on global politics this week:. Why has there been a recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem?. Well, it started with demonstrations of the Palestinians expecting a verdict on these cases of Palestinians that have been pushed out of their homes in East Jerusalem by settlers, contested territory that has belonged to the Palestinians. You've had lots of violence against them by Israeli police, then you had Gaza missiles from Hamas, and then Israeli missiles into Gaza, and now we've got a couple dozen Palestinians dead and the potential for this to get a lot worse is real. The shekel has even moved a little bit because there's concerns that this could lead to a war. It's not a broader war. This is not as much of a priority for the Arabs in the region, so it doesn't kill the Abraham Accords, Iran is still moving ahead with a deal, but in terms of potential for real bloodshed between Israel and the Palestinians, absolutely. That's something to worry about.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia calls on Israel, Palestine to exercise restraint

Moscow [Russia], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is deeply concerned about the dangerous development of the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem and calls on Israel and Palestine to avoid steps fraught with further escalation of tension, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday. The situation in...
WorldLas Vegas Herald

India expresses concern at Israel-Palestine tensions

New York [US], May 12 (ANI): TS Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to the UN on Tuesday expressed concern at the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine and urged both the sides to avoid changing the status quo on the ground. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the escalation...
Middle EastHuman Rights Watch

Israel-Palestine Tensions Escalate: Daily Brief

Tensions escalate in Israel and Palestine; landmark treaty on violence against women celebrates 10th anniversary; ISIS guilty of genocide in Iraq, UN finds; Thai authorities seeking “humanitarian solution” for arrested Myanmar activists; Ugandan security forces surround homes of opposition leaders; Hungary blocks EU statement on Hong Kong; life-changing reform for people with disabilities in Armenia; and new international pandemic treaty could chart different global future.
Middle EastKOMO News

Mideast conflict escalates between Israel and Palestine

JERUSALEM (SBG) — Israeli leaders say they killed a string of senior Hamas military figures Wednesday as it hammered the Gaza strip with airstrikes. Militants responded with a barrage of rockets. It's the latest in a series of assaults between Israelis and Palestinians. Dozens of people have died in the...
IndiaCounter Punch

Medical Apartheid: From Israel/Palestine to Canada

Independent Jewish Voice Canada has applauded Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem for declaring Israel an apartheid state in its treatment of Palestinians. However, neither organization included medical apartheid in its charges. Though their statements were widely reported worldwide, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) refuses to publish any information critical of Israel.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel’s Jihad Crisis is the World’s Jihad Crisis

Israel is a not a war zone because of geopolitics, but because it shares a common crisis with Europe, America, Russia, China and numerous other countries, most of whom are trying to buy time for their own internal Islamic insurgencies by siding with the Jihadist insurgency inside Israel. A sizable...
Middle EastKEDM

The Latest Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Explained

The latest conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip has entered the second week of fighting, following a similar pattern of violence that has repeated itself for years. Understanding the root of the discord can be difficult with so many vested interests and a long, complicated history. Here & Now‘s...
POTUSabc11.com

White House focuses on de-escalation in Israel, Palestine

WASHINGTON -- The White House says President Joe Biden is being briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza, and has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials as well as leaders throughout the Middle East. Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden's...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding rocket attacks on Israel and his condolences for the lives lost as a result. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the violence in Jerusalem, in particular on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. The Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children. The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy. Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and committed to working together on challenges ahead.