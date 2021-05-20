Oklahoma WR Mike Woods at #44 in 247Sports' transfer rankings

We have reached the point in the offseason where way too early mock drafts and power rankings are the themes of the day. Recently, the Oklahoma Sooners were named the No. 1 team in the country by ESPN. However, 247Sports top analysts voted on their post-spring rankings. Instead of the Sooners coming in at No. 1, it was the Alabama Crimson Tide. The defending national champions are definitely worthy of the rankings but the Sooners are looking to gain ground.