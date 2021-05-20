newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma WR Mike Woods at #44 in 247Sports' transfer rankings

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the 247Sports Network released an updated list of its top-100 transfers across the college football landscape. In it, a number of incoming Sooners were recognized. This includes new Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods, a former standout for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The playmaking wideout was named the No. 44 overall transfer of the cycle, finding himself inside the top-50. This also made Woods the number-five receiver transfer for the 2021-2022 season.

