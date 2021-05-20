newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Midwestern farms doing heavy lifting on summertime carbon removal

carnegiescience.edu
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC—Models of the carbon cycle that are used to understand the effects of climate change in North America need to do a better job of accounting for the carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by Midwestern agricultural crops during the growing season, according to new work led by Carnegie’s Wu Sun and Department of Global Ecology Director Anna Michalak. Their work, published in AGU Advances, has implications for scientists as well as policymakers.

carnegiescience.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Industry
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Carbon Cycle#Climate Change#National Forests#Fossil Fuels#Carnegie#Agu Advances#Sun Michalak#North American#Noaa#Jpl#Carbon Dioxide Uptake#Midwestern Croplands#Plants#Temperate Forests#Agricultural Land#Photosynthesis#Ecosystem Respiration#Food#Climate Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

As global climate shifts, forests' futures may be caught in the wind

Forests' ability to survive and adapt to the disruptions wrought by climate change may depend, in part, on the eddies and swirls of global wind currents, suggests a new study by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. Unlike animals, the trees that make up our planet's forests can't uproot...
AgricultureScience News

Mangrove forests on the Yucatan Peninsula store record amounts of carbon

Coastal mangrove forests are carbon storage powerhouses, tucking away vast amounts of organic matter among their submerged, tangled root webs. But even for mangroves, there is a “remarkable” amount of carbon stored in small pockets of forest growing around sinkholes on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, researchers report May 5 in Biology Letters. These forests can stock away more than five times as much carbon per hectare as most other terrestrial forests.
AgricultureMiddleburg Eccentric

Why Trees are the Best Answer – The Fence Post

My eyes widened, and my jaw dropped. There, on the TedTalk stage, set in 2015, Bill Gates described the pandemic we have all lived through in detail. Six years ago, he warned us that a viral pandemic was infinitely more dangerous than war. It could affect the entire world quickly and more fatally, and he was right if we had only heeded. It only takes 8 minutes to watch. Google Bill Gates Pandemic TedTalk.
North Carolina StateScience 2.0

Tree Farts And Ghost Forests A New Target For Climate Change

A new paper finds that greenhouse gas emissions from standing dead trees in coastal wetland forests are not properly accounted for when assessing the environmental impact of so-called "ghost forests." Ghost forests are what is left of former forests in coastal regions where changes led to shifts in the height...
EnvironmentScience Now

Shipping rule cleans the air but dirties the water

In an unwelcome twist, a global effort to curb pollution from the heavy fuel oil burned by most big ships appears to be encouraging water pollution instead. A 2020 regulation aimed at cutting sulfur emissions from ship exhaust is prompting many owners to install scrubbing systems that capture pollutants in water and then dump some or all of the waste into the sea.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Are Biden’s carbon markets as good as they look? No, say smaller farms

Nicole and Aaron Bradley’s diversified livestock farm is a far cry from the industrial pig operations that dominate the landscape in North Carolina, the second biggest pork-producing state in the US. Instead of confining thousands of animals and managing their millions of litres of waste in lagoons that release methane,...
Presidential Electioneenews.net

The Biden challenge: Coaxing farmers on climate, pollution

CHURCHVILLE, Va. — The cows on Bobby Whitescarver's 150-acre farm can't get anywhere near the two streams that run through his property. When they're thirsty, they gather around the half-dozen watering stations he's put in remote areas of his fields — all connected through more than a mile of underground pipes.
AgricultureBBC

Cutting methane gas 'crucial for climate fight'

Reducing emissions of methane gas is vital for tackling climate change in the short-term, a major UN report says. Methane is produced when living things decompose; it's also in natural gas. It persists for just a short time in the atmosphere - unlike carbon dioxide - but methane is a...
Ford, KSHigh Plains Journal

Farming in a carbon economy topic of May 11 workshop

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a Carbon Farming in Texas workshop May 11 in Robstown. The workshop is free and open to the public, with both in-person and virtual attendance options. Topics will focus on shifting farm policy and conservation practices to improve productivity while reducing environmental impact.
Environmentweatherboy.com

Taste of Summertime Heat Arrives this Week

A taste of summertime heat will make its presence known through a large part of the country this week as heat from the south makes its way north. While a late-season storm will bring snow and cold across portions of Idaho and Montana, the mercury will soar into the 80s and 90s from southern California to Michigan to Maine by the middle of the week. High pressure anchored over the Mid Atlantic on Wednesday will help pump up temperatures along the U.S. East Coast to some of their highest levels of the year yet.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Greenhouse gases and aerosol emissions are lengthening and intensifying droughts

Greenhouse gases and aerosol pollution emitted by human activities are responsible for increases in the frequency, intensity and duration of droughts around the world, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In a study published recently in Nature Communications, scientists in UCI's Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering...
Energy Industrybioenergy-news.com

Southern Company Gas takes over landfill RNG plant

Southern Company Gas has taken ownership of the Meadow Branch Landfill Methane Recovery Facility, a renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Tennessee, US. The facility is located at the Meadow Branch Landfill in Athens, run by sister company PowerSource. The plant is now operated by Southern Company Gas Renewables, a new subsidiary dedicated to growing Southern Company Gas’s ability to provide customers with sustainable fuels.
Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

MIT Study: SARS-CoV-2 Integrates into the Human Genome

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers analyzing test results began noticing something strange: patients who had already recovered from COVID-19 would sometimes inexplicably test positive on a PCR test weeks or even months later. Although people can catch COVID-19 for a second time, this did not...
Congress & CourtsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Congressmen talk Snake River salmon, dams

Sitting at opposite ends of the Columbia River Basin and the modern political spectrum didn’t keep two Northwest congressmen from scratching out some common ground surrounding one of the region’s most difficult and controversial issues. In a recorded, virtual town hall meeting, Mike Simpson, of Idaho, and Earl Blumenauer, of...