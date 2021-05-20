Midwestern farms doing heavy lifting on summertime carbon removal

A taste of summertime heat will make its presence known through a large part of the country this week as heat from the south makes its way north. While a late-season storm will bring snow and cold across portions of Idaho and Montana, the mercury will soar into the 80s and 90s from southern California to Michigan to Maine by the middle of the week. High pressure anchored over the Mid Atlantic on Wednesday will help pump up temperatures along the U.S. East Coast to some of their highest levels of the year yet.