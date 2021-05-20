Midwestern farms doing heavy lifting on summertime carbon removal
Washington, DC—Models of the carbon cycle that are used to understand the effects of climate change in North America need to do a better job of accounting for the carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere by Midwestern agricultural crops during the growing season, according to new work led by Carnegie’s Wu Sun and Department of Global Ecology Director Anna Michalak. Their work, published in AGU Advances, has implications for scientists as well as policymakers.carnegiescience.edu