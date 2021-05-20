newsbreak-logo
Warrenville, SC

Deal of the Day! Circa 1887. On two acres in South Carolina. $99,800

By Michelle Bowers
theoldhouselife.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis seems like quite a deal! Love the scalloped siding on the turret. This home was built in 1887. It is located on two acres in Warrenville, South Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors, exposed beams and built in seating at bottom of the staircase. The home is surrounded by woods. This house was owned by the current owners for 70 years. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 4,076 square feet. $99,800.

City
Warrenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
Deal Of The Day
