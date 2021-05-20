Deal of the Day! Circa 1887. On two acres in South Carolina. $99,800

Of all the schools in Aiken County, none has had such a long and interesting history of growth and evolution as Schofield School. Martha Schofield, a Quaker from Pennsylvania, came to Aiken from the coast of South Carolina, where she had been teaching the children of newly freed slaves after the end of the Civil War. She chose to come to Aiken because of her fragile health — at the time Aiken had a reputation as a healthy place to live. After a couple of years in Aiken working for the Freedmen’s Bureau, Schofield opened her own school in 1868. Her first school was a small wood-frame building.