Deal of the Day! Circa 1887. On two acres in South Carolina. $99,800
This seems like quite a deal! Love the scalloped siding on the turret. This home was built in 1887. It is located on two acres in Warrenville, South Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors, exposed beams and built in seating at bottom of the staircase. The home is surrounded by woods. This house was owned by the current owners for 70 years. Three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 4,076 square feet. $99,800.theoldhouselife.com