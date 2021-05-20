Waterfront in Maine. Circa 1940. Love the view! $152,000
Love the view from this waterfront house! This home was built in 1940. It is located in Princeton, Maine. The home features hardwood floors, built-ins, and a sunroom. The property has a detached garage and a small fishing supplies shed. There is a private dock on the property where you can fish for salmon or bass. Situated just 15 minutes away from the famous fly fishing destination of Grand Lake Stream. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,290 square feet. $152,000.theoldhouselife.com