Princeton, ME

Waterfront in Maine. Circa 1940. Love the view! $152,000

theoldhouselife.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLove the view from this waterfront house! This home was built in 1940. It is located in Princeton, Maine. The home features hardwood floors, built-ins, and a sunroom. The property has a detached garage and a small fishing supplies shed. There is a private dock on the property where you can fish for salmon or bass. Situated just 15 minutes away from the famous fly fishing destination of Grand Lake Stream. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,290 square feet. $152,000.

theoldhouselife.com
City
Princeton, ME
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Grand Lake Stream, ME
Local
Maine Business
#Circa#Dining Room#Home Features#Zillow#Old House Life#Bdr#Two Story Home#Wood Floors#Detached Garage#Bright Sunroom#Superb Sunsets#Sun Room#Built Ins#The View#Flowering Trees#Fly Fishing#Mature Landscaping#Bass#Love#Perfect Year
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
