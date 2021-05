An operation formed by an underwater intervention boat and five divers extracted from the bottom of the sea, this Sunday, the plane that crashed this Saturday into the sea 500 meters from the coast of Cabo de Palos, whose pilot lost his life. The company Offshore Special Services spent four hours carrying out the rescue. After removing what remains of the frame of the ultralight aircraft, they also proceeded to collect the engine, which was at some distance from the rest, given the virulence of the crash. The elements found were transferred to port and they will be stored in the Totana flying club from which the deceased crew member, Paul Burton, 66 years old, departed this Saturday.