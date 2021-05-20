Carters Tavern, Circa 1773! On 2 1/2 acres in Virginia. Amazing interior! $439,000
This interior is so original! If these walls could talk! Carters Tavern was built in 1773! It is located on 2.5 acres in Sutherlin, Virginia. The home features original hardwood floors, wood walls, wood ceilings, solid wood doors, and wainscoting. This home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was featured in the June 2014 issue of Early American Life. The property has a smoke house and dairy barn. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 4,000 square feet. $439,000.theoldhouselife.com