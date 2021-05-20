newsbreak-logo
Utah leads nation in COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12-15; state sees 266 new cases, 4 deaths, 19K vaccines

By Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — A little over a week after adolescents ages 12-15 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Utah is leading the nation in vaccine uptake for that group, according to Gov. Spencer Cox. Nationally, about 4% of kids ages 12-15 have now had at least a first dose...

