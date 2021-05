Vancrest of St. Marys did something special on Saturday by hosting a car show that featured many different antique or cool cars to be shown to the public. The car show is a new event to the organization and one that they decided to hold this year as a way of celebrating as things with COVID are starting to get under control. With the recent bout of vaccines, treatment and other similar procedures, it was felt that a celebration was in order to bring people outside of their homes. The event also housed various vendors, either selling food, trinkets or had some kids activities for the younger participants.