newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball at Louisville; Game 1

By Christopher Stock
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleView live updates and discuss the first game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on Thursday (6:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (29-17, 17-15 ACC) enters the final series of the regular season in seventh place of the ACC and 1 1/2 games behind Georgia Tech in the Coastal Division while Louisville (27-18, 16-13) is in fifth place. Both teams have tumbled out of the top-25 rankings after being inside the top 10 earlier this season, Louisville most recently, and both are currently projected as either 2 or 3-seeds in the NCAA Tournament based on the latest projections by D1Baseball and Baseball America. A series win could prove to be beneficial for either team as they look for momentum heading into the ACC Tournament, which begins May 25 in Charlotte, N.C. Miami is 5-5 in its last 10 ACC games while Louisville is 3-7. The Hurricanes have not won a series at Louisville in two trips.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Ncaa Tournament#The Miami Hurricanes#The Louisville Cardinals#Acc#The Coastal Division#Era#N C Miami#Series Record#Left Handed Starters#Jim Patterson Stadium#Charlotte#Lhp Luke Seed#D1baseball#Rhp Alejandro Rosario#Twitter Insidetheu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread 5/6/21: Hawks at Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Join us and (please) be cordial to one another in the comments below.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game thread

The Hornets were playing so many road games for a while that I keep getting surprised whenever there’s a home game on the schedule. Looking forward to another game where neither team makes it to 110 points. This is now an open thread!
NHLJapers' Rink

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Thread

The Caps are in the playoffs and the Flyers are not, so on paper tonight’s game might not seem all that important... but make no mistake, a spot in the standings is at stake. And while both the Penguins and Bruins picking up wins last night, the Caps control their own destiny from here on out. Hopefully they can keep things rolling after a successful swing through Manhattan and pick up some more crucial points.
Baseballchatsports.com

Sunday Game Thread: Royals vs White Sox

Happy Mother’s Day to every mom out there, especially the Royals moms who want to see their team’s seven-game losing streak end. Mike Minor gets the nod for his 7th start of the year in the final match-up in the three-game series. Over his first six starts, Minor’s ERA is just over 5, in large part that he leads the Royals staff in home runs allowed this year with 6. He will need to keep the ball in the park against a tough White Sox lineup.
MLBTalking Chop

Phillies vs Braves Sunday Night game thread

After a stunning come-from-behind win on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins when they wrap up a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Huascar Ynoa will try to continue his hot stretch of late for the Braves while the Phillies will turn to ace Aaron Nola.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Kentucky

The South Carolina baseball team is looking for its second SEC series sweep of the season. The Gamecocks (30-18, 14-12) were able to take all three games from Florida the second week of conference play, and now they’ll look to take all three from Kentucky on the road. The Wildcats...
NBAchatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

WHAT: Win the game and thus the Southwest division. THE STORY: Dallas is on a tear to end the season. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games and beginning to put some space between themselves and the riff raff, aka, the Lakers and Trailblazers. With a win against a beleaguered...
Baseballchatsports.com

Braves at Nationals 5/6/2021 Game Thread

Alright, it’s time for some afternoon baseball being beamed to us live and direct from the internet! The Braves are looking to pick up a big sweep against their divisional rivals, while the Nationals are looking to spoil some of the fun that Atlanta has been having at their expense over the past couple of days. It’s pretty obvious what we’re all rooting for here on this website, so let’s see how the game plays out on another website.
MLBchatsports.com

The Bullpen, the Austin Riley Dilemma and Game Thread

Once again, the Braves will try to get back to .500 baseball today against a team they’ve struggled to beat. Hopefully, the Braves can take the series and be above .500 for the first time in 2021. There have been some good news that’s come in the last 48 hours that will help with this biggest area of need for this team.
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

No. 17 FSU baseball vs. Clemson game thread: Sunday, 1:00 PM

No. 17 Florida State baseball (27-19, 18-14 ACC) and Clemson (24-22, 16-16 ACC) will square off in a rubber match today. Clemson evened up the series with a comeback win yesterday. Elijah Cabell’s three hits and grand slam weren’t enough to power the ‘Noles to a series clinching win. Both...
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

If it wasn’t clear already, it should be by now: the Raptors are just playing out the string on their 2020-21 season. I realize I may have sounded a different alarm just this past Thursday, but now here we are. The Grizzlies are in Tampa, and Toronto is being cautious with a few of its players — three by my count — while dealing with a few more noteworthy, and apparently more serious, injuries. Let’s not dwell on that anymore.
Baseballchatsports.com

5/8/21: Open Game Thread

If Wednesday’s no-hit affair was a nadir of the season, yesterday was a healing salve. Climbing back from multiple deficits? J.P. Crawford hitting his first homer of the year? Kendall Graveman doing Kendall Graveman things? All awesome to see. The good times will hopefully keep rolling tonight. It’ll be another...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers vs. Pistons Game Thread

The Sixers are seeking their eighth straight win, and currently lead Detroit, 34-17, after one quarter. Follow along with the rest of the action.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors vs. Jazz: Game thread

The Golden State Warriors will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the NBA-leading Utah Jazz. The Dubs are coming off back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and are sitting in eighth in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry was awesome in Saturday’s win. He dropped 49 on OKC and led the Warriors to a 39-point blowout win.
NBAchatsports.com

Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM EST

Brooklyn finishes up a 5-game, 11-day road trip on Tuesday night in Chicago where they’ll take on a Bulls team that is barely clinging onto life in that 11th spot in the East; they’re hoping to catch the Wizards and make their way into the play-in tournament. Chicago has won...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn baseball LIVE: LSU series, game 1

AUBURN, Alabama—Looking for a strong finish to the 2021 regular season, the Auburn Tigers open a six-game SEC homestand on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. with the first of three games against LSU at Plainsman Park. Coach Butch Thompson’s team enters the game at 5-16 in the league, tied with both Texas A&M and Missouri, two games behind LSU (7-14) in the race to make the SEC Tournament in Hoover.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Game thread: Dodgers look for series win in Anaheim

The Dodgers will look to do something they haven’t done in nearly a month.... win a series! The last series LA won came on April 18 when they officially took the series in San Diego. Since then, they’ve gone five straight series without winning one. Hopefully today they can give...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Game Thread: ACC Tournament vs. Duke

No. 7 Florida State softball (39-9-1, 27-5-1 ACC) advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 2-0 win over seven seed NC State (26-25, 15-23 ACC). At the plate, FSU produced six hits and a big fly was the difference. The Seminoles didn’t make an error in the field and allowed just one free pass in the circle to take home the close win.