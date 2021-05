Zoe Terry was bullied in school for looking different from the other girls - she was dark and had "different" hair. In Kindergarten, she was the only one in her class who looked like she did. The bullying she endured stayed with her. Now, she decided to collect and donate dolls of color to little girls to remind them they are beautiful. The teenager was a philanthropist and entrepreneur by age of 5, starting a nonprofit "Zoe's Dolls" in 2011 along with her mother Nakia Bowling. "I started Zoe’s Dolls when I was 5-years-old because at that time, I was bullied because the color of my skin and because my hair was so puffy," said Zoe, reported Good Morning America. Zoe's dolls donated dolls of color to girls who couldn't afford them because she wanted to "let little brown girls know that their image is beautiful."