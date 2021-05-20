newsbreak-logo
Good Shepherd Food Bank Partners With Bangor & Brewer Nonprofits to Sponsor Seven Summer Lunch Sites

 11 hours ago

BANGOR, Maine – Good Shepherd Food Bank will once again sponsor Summer Lunch sites where Bangor and Brewer children can receive free nutritious meals throughout the summer. Through partnerships with the Bangor School Department, Bangor Boys & Girls Club, Brewer Housing Authority, Fields Pond Audubon Center, Maine Discovery Museum, and The Rock Church meals will be offered at the following sites:

