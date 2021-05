Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.