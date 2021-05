Elon Musk is having Tesla suspend Bitcoin purchases for their vehicles. This move has shocked a lot of his fans because of his support for cryptocurrencies over the last few years. Well, the environmental impact of these operations has been more in the news as of late. People are wondering if crypto is a good thing when there’s so much energy usage behind it. The same goes for warming contributions due to crypto farming. (Note: More information about the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article) As a result, Musk has pushed the breaks on this practice until the technology advances to a place where these concerns aren’t as prominent. (There are some skeptical that the point will ever come.) Check out the Tesla boss’s tweet down below: