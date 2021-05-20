newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Podcast: Mental Health For Marginalized Groups

By PRovoke Media
provokemedia.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we invite back to the show Sabrina Lynch, SVP at Taylor, to reflect on how the past year has impacted PR professionals of color. The show explores the long-term mental health impact rooted in the trauma of 2020 — in addition to how the workforce of the future has transformed their expectations around work and wellness and what this means for the PR industry emerging from the pandemic. Aarti Shah hosts the episode.

#Marginalized Groups#Industry Professionals#The Provoke Podcast#Notified Com#Svp#Pr Professionals#Today#Color
