Podcast: Mental Health For Marginalized Groups
In this episode, we invite back to the show Sabrina Lynch, SVP at Taylor, to reflect on how the past year has impacted PR professionals of color. The show explores the long-term mental health impact rooted in the trauma of 2020 — in addition to how the workforce of the future has transformed their expectations around work and wellness and what this means for the PR industry emerging from the pandemic. Aarti Shah hosts the episode.www.provokemedia.com