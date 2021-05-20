newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Giro 2021:- Stage 13: Ravenna – Verona 198 km **Spoilers**

By blazing_saddles
BikeRadar
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePiadina (Italian flat bread), used in the kitchen instead of bread and considered one of the pillars of the gastronomic culture of Romagna. In Ravenna, it is thicker and is stuffed in many different ways: with cured meats, cheeses (especially Squacquerone di Romagna DOP), with fish such as the saraghina (oily fish cooked on the grill, breaded and flavoured with parsley and garlic), but also with vegetables, creams, sweets and jams.

forum.bikeradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Meat#Ravenna#Black Hills#Red Grapes#Piadina Lrb#Riserva#Vol#Bigoli#Gnocchi#Vineyards#Docg#Soave Superiore#French#Pb#Hello Kitty#Bardiani#Intermarche#Verona Arena#Sangiovese Di Romagna#Venice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
Place
Europe
Related
Cyclingefprocycling.com

2021 Giro stage 3 recap

The third stage of the Giro kicked off today in a picturesque region located in northern Piedmont, otherwise known as Biella, Italy. This town lies on the foot of the Alps, so the riders were surrounded by breathtaking mountain landscapes throughout the stage. And although it was hard to enjoy these sights through the persistent rain during their 190 kilometer ride, the team made the most of their ride to Canale. Especially our Italian, Alberto Bettiol.
Cyclingpelotonmagazine.com

Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 3 Guide

Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 3 (3 stars) From Biella in the foothills of the Alps, this 190-kilometer stage heads due south across the same plain where stage 1 took place, and with more than 100 kilometers of racing before any hills are encountered, expect a big breakaway to form. This is a stage that INEOS’ on-form Italian Gianni Moscon could win; or Belgian strongman Thomas De Gendt might have on his go-to list, unless his Lotto-Soudal team decides that its Aussie sprinter Ewan will be able to get over the four climbs in the final 70 kilometers. The home of Asti Spumante sparkling wine, Canelli, kicks off the finale with an intermediate sprint before heading up the race’s first Cat. 3 climb, followed by two Cat. 4s, both of them through the vineyards where the famed Barbera and Barbaresco wines originate. The fourth of the day’s climbs is not categorized, but with a sprint line at the summit of the 3.7-kilometer, 5.5-percent grade, this could be a launch pad for a late move—­if none of the early breakaways are still clear. But with 11 kilometers of narrow, rolling roads before the finish in the little town of Canale (population 5,500), a sprint for the stage win is likely to go to Sagan, Nizzolo, Merlier or Dekker—unless a De Gendt or Moscon breakaway manages to stay clear.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Why I set Under the Italian Sun in Umbria by Sue Moorcroft

Author Sue Moorcroft writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Under the Italian Sun. Umbria’s known as ‘the green heart of Italy’, a region of mountains, vineyards, olive groves, sunflower fields and wild woodland punctuated by towns and cities. Each summer for seven years I was invited there to run writing courses and retreats on an estate in the Apennine Mountains.
Coronavirusprudentpressagency.com

Giro d’Italia, Merlier’s second stage in the enemy. Heaven remains pink

The orange zone has three regions, from today a new color map. New color map of Italy as of Monday 10 May with mixed rules and measures for movements, bars and restaurants. The map shows almost all of the regions in the yellow zone, in the orange zone there is Sardinia, Sicily, and Valle d’Aosta while there is no region in the red. In fact, the new decrees to contain the spread of the coronavirus signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, based on the data and signals of the control room on May 7, will go into effect today. The first decree classifies Val d’Aosta into the orange zone, the second renews the orange zone of Sicily and the third chapter in the yellow zone of Basilicata, Calabria and Puglia. In general, the division of regions and autonomous provinces in the different regions based on levels of risk starting from today is as follows: in the red zone there is no autonomous region and province, in the orange zone Valle d’Aosta, Sicily and Sardinia, in the yellow zone the rest of the country. The curfew lasts from 10 PM to 5 AM in all regions, regardless of color. RSA – Minister Esperanza has also signed the decree, in effect until July 30, 2021, which permits visits in complete safety in all RSAs and allows family members and visitors to visit all health and social health facilities in compliance with indications in the document ‘Ways of entry / exit for guests and visitors to the residential structures of the network Regional, which has been established with the regions and the Scientific-Technical Committee. One of the highlights is the green corridor: family members and visitors, at the time of arrival, must exclusively show people responsible for verifications (in accordance with provisions for personal data protection) a “ green Covid-19 ”. Certificates’ stipulated in the Decree-Law dated April 22. Kuprivoku – The political standoff focuses on curfews and other reopening operations. Pierpaolo Celeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Dominica, said that changing the curfew from 22, most of Italy in the yellow zone, could take place in “7-10-15 days”. May proceed: this is not my decision, there has to be a scientific evaluation. The numbers can allow that in 7-10-15 days, when the benchmark was passed, we were in the middle of the third wave, ”Celery recalls. The Minister for Regional Affairs and Independence, Maristella Gelmini, interfered with the reopening in the wedding and sports sector.“ Many have written to me. Future spouses and wedding planners and I assure them: the government is working on that and depending on the direction of contagion, we will soon set a date for recovery because weddings need to be planned. The same goes for sports – Gilmini said – already this week there will be control rooms with the Counter-Terrorism Service to give dates to these sectors. ”He added:“ There is a health emergency – he added – but also the economic situation and the Sostegni 2 decree will soon arrive with 40 billion to support Affected groups. ” RT – Meanwhile, regions are asking for a review of parameters to decide on measures and restrictions to combat Covid. “ I think the first thing that needs to be overcome today is the Rt index, when there is a low rate of infection, the risk is that few infections will result in To the emergence of the Rt splash – confirmed by the President of the Conference of Regions and Friuli Venezia Giulia Fedriga – there is a technical table working to review the parameters and I trust this work. In my opinion, one indicator to take into account is the RT in the hospital, which is an indicator that can give a real signal and not A distorted vision. Female teachers must adapt to the current situation of the country. ”“ Beat RT? ”As a science technical committee, we have already expressed ourselves about this last month – said Fabio Siciliano, CTS Senior Secretary and now a member of the Technical Scientific Committee that she launched Daraj government J representative of the Civil Protection Department, in an interview with Adnkronos. We suggested calculating RT for admission into Covid wards and intensive care for two reasons: first because in this way the data will be more recent and collected more quickly and secondly because in this way the impact of the epidemic on regional health systems is less affected by the fluctuations caused by the number of positive swabs. The Rt index calculated in this way becomes more important as the number of citizens vaccinated increases, so we will have simultaneous recording of serious cases – Siciliano explained – at this moment, what matters to us is not so much the number of infections, which is clearly important, but in the summer projection, the goal It is emptying intensive care units and Covid departments to remain stable below the critical threshold. ”
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

Hundreds of People Are Section-Hiking the AT of Italy

In October 2016, then-33-year-old Italian Yuri Basilicò was hiking across the island of Corsica, France, solo, when he got lost in the fog. Basilicò heard a donkey braying in the distance and followed the sounds with the hope of finding the path. Instead, he met three Swedish hikers, who were also lost. As they waited for the weather to improve, they shared a meal, and before parting, one of the Swedes asked Basilicò, “Do you know Sentiero Italia?” Basilicò had never heard of it.
Food & Drinkscntraveller.com

Maslina Resort, Croatia: A beachside retreat with a mindful touch

A slice of beachside bliss with a mindful touch. Wellbeing takes centre stage, the seafront organic garden supplies the spa and restaurant, and the results engage all your senses. Set the scene. A cluster of six interconnected pavilions and three seafront villas exuding breezy beachfront coolness. This island hideaway hits...
Visual Arttraveldudes.com

Discover Leonardo da Vinci’s Milan

Milan is certainly a powerhouse of fashion, finance, and furniture – but art destination?. Apart from The Last Supper and the Duomo, Milan’s list of artistic blockbusters seems paltry when compared with those of Rome or Florence, but delve a little deeper and you will discover a city that played a significant role in the life of one of the greatest geniuses in world history: Leonardo da Vinci.
LifestyleTelegraph

Why Europe's golden waterway could be first in line for river cruisers

It is a glorious way to sail, soporifically along Portugal’s Douro river, its flowing waters as silky smooth as the port wines this region famously produces. And with the country making an appearance on the UK’s debut travel ‘green list’ announced on Friday May 7, those looking to cruise though the dramatic gorges of the Douro Valley have been given a big confidence boost.
Lifestyleephotozine.com

Places - Cholmondeley Castle Gardens

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Yesterday we travelled down into Cheshire to visit Cholmondeley Castle Gardens. Just like the road in Irlams o' th' Height in Salford, the name is pronounced "Chumley", one of those strange things for which I have no explanation other than that's the way it is. Pre-booking was necessary for one of us, but for the other RHS membership gained free entry. The first nightmare was finding it, not because SatNav didn't know where it was, but because at every turn the roads were closed the way we wanted to go. Eventually, after driving past a few Road Closed signs we discovered our destination and that resurfacing on the A534 was the reason for our woes.
LifestyleNarcity

This Easy Hike Takes You To A Bright Blue Lake Only 1.5 Hours From Toronto

It has two sandy beaches where you can go swimming. 🏖️. Get ready for a splashing good time on this incredible Ontario hike only 1.5 hours from Toronto. Guelph Lake Conservation Area is the perfect afternoon adventure for when you need to escape the city, as there are five kilometres of hiking trails to enjoy.
DrinksThe Guardian

Red wines to enjoy this summer

Domaine du Vieux Pressoir Saumur Puy Notre Dame, Loire, France 2015 (£23, redsquirrelwine.com) A change in the season means a change in red wine style: away with the chunky, the rich, the powerful; in with the elegant, the fragrant, the refreshing. No wine style fits the latter brief better than the red wines of the Loire, especially those made from the increasingly fashionable (all over the world) cabernet franc grape variety. In a clutch of appellations such as Chinon, Bourgueil, and Saumur-Champigny, cabernet franc produces wines that combine a springtime sappiness and leafiness with currants and berries on a textural spectrum that runs from just-ripe and crunchy to supple and fine. For an energisingly vibrant example that is happiest showing off its just-on-the-right-side-of-tart summer pudding flavours after a half hour or so in the fridge, try Waitrose’s Les Nivières Saumur Rouge 2018 (£9.99). For something a little more Bordeaux-esque, sophisticated and mellow, yet still with an underlying pulse of Loire River liveliness, the Vieux Pressoir is very smart indeed.
WorldTelegraph

The green list guide to holidays in Portugal: where to stay and what to do

Portugal’s inclusion on the Government’s green list was not unexpected – the country has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe and its transmissibility index continues to fall. It recorded only 180 positive cases of Covid-19 in the week to May 5, the lowest figures since early April. Portugal’s vaccine rollout, at just under 30 per cent of the population, is also in line with European member states.
WorldNarcity

7 Enchanting Ontario Hiking Trails That Are Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Forget your glass slippers, and grab your hiking boots. These enchanting Ontario hiking trails look straight out of a fairy tale. Across the province, there are so many magical hikes that will have you feeling like the star of a Disney movie. From a tiny bird village that looks like it belongs in Snow White to a giant tree with a smiling face, you definitely will want to discover these spots for yourself.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of the best places to visit in Portugal, chosen by readers

If you want something out of the ordinary with fantastic scenery and fascinating history, then go to Terras de Bouro in the far north of the country. This town is well worth a visit because it offers the chance to walk along a Roman road complete with original milestones. The Via Geira was built to link Braga with Astorga, now in Spain. It is signposted within Terras de Bouro. The trail winds through woodland and round mountains with spectacular views, waterfalls and, of course, the milestones. It goes through the Peneda-Gerês national park to Portela de Homem on the Spanish border. It’s magical – .
DrinksBBC

Pétrus wine aged in space up for sale at Christie's

A bottle of French wine that orbited the Earth for more than a year has been put up for sale. The bottle of Pétrus 2000 - made from merlot grapes in the Bordeaux region - spent 14 months in orbit as part of a privately funded research study on food and agriculture.
Traveltravelawaits.com

46-Night Mega River Cruise To Tour Seven Rivers

If you’ve got the time and the money, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has fashioned the ultimate trip for anyone who wants to see the world: 46 days, nine countries, five ships, and two continents. The Rivers of the World Cruise will start in Egypt and finish in Portugal, giving travelers...
Cyclingefprocycling.com

2021 Giro stage 2 recap

Today’s flat sprint stage traversed a corner of northwest Italy, starting in the small hamlet of Stupinigi to finish in Novara, the second most populous city in the Piedmont region. The last time Novara hosted a stage was in 1968, so we were treated to some new scenery along today’s course. It was a day for the sprinters with only one categorized climb, the Montechiaro d’Asti, on the route. Simon Carr, on day two of this, the first Grand Tour of his career, described the stage this way: “The race was pretty fast in the last 20km, but not too stressful, and the rest of the day we were able to take it relatively easy.”
Cyclingpelotonmagazine.com

Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 7 Guide

Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 7 (2 stars) The last time a Giro stage finished in Termoli, a seaside town of 36,000 on the Adriatic coast in 2006 it was near the end of the whole race and so most of the sprinters had already quit the Giro. Even so, the hot favorite to win the stage in a bunch finish was Aussie sprinter Robbie McEwen; but he could finish only fourth behind strongmen Tomas Vaitkus of Lithuania, Paolo Bettini of Italy and Olaf Pollack of Germany. It was the only major victory of Vaitkus’ 14-year pro career. The finish this year is on the same street as 15 years ago, but in the opposite direction, perhaps with the wind blowing from the left. And with all the sprinters still in contention, Ewan could well make up for the loss by his countryman 15 years ago.
Cyclingefprocycling.com

2021 Giro stage 1 recap

The atmosphere was electric today throughout the historic streets of Turin, Italy for the first day of the Giro. The racing managed to keep up with the crowd’s unparalleled energy — and our very own Alberto Bettiol finished in 12th place for the day. What makes this result even more special is that this rider is always happiest when he’s racing in his home country. “The Giro is the most beautiful race in the most beautiful country in the world and I’m not saying that just because I’m Italian,” said Bettiol.