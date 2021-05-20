Amanda Chea ’21 receives Fulbright award to teach English in Cambodia

Teaching other subjects in English has become increasingly popular in primary and secondary across the globe. This now means that newly qualified TEFL teachers, as well as seasoned pros, will be expected to teach other subjects in English such as Maths, Geography, and Science. The integration of CLIL methodology may seem pretty daunting to start with, but we promise it’s a lot easier than it seems! With our 60-hour specialist course, you’ll be up to speed in no time and ready to take on the world of teaching. Carry on reading to find out how…