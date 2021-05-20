newsbreak-logo
Amanda Chea '21 receives Fulbright award to teach English in Cambodia

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrissom Scholar and international studies major Amanda Chea ’21 (Lexington, Kentucky) received a Fulbright scholarship to work as an English Teaching Assistant (ETA) in Cambodia. “I was interested in Fulbright, because I always wanted to go to Cambodia after graduation and reconnect with my heritage,” Chea said. “I was born...

