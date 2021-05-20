Mug Cake Recipes: You Need to Make This Cinnamon Vanilla Mug Cake Recipe Fast

Last night, I discovered the mug cake. And I’m pretty sure my world will never be the same. Where have these magical, mini desserts been all my life? If you haven’t tried a mug cake yet, prepare for your mind to be blown. The first one I made was vanilla and cinnamon. Amazing. When I immediately made a second one (do not judge), I switched up the spices – cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves – and it became kind of like a chai mug cake. Think I’m moving on to a chocolate mug cake next, so stay tuned for the recipe.