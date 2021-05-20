newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mug Cake Recipes: You Need to Make This Cinnamon Vanilla Mug Cake Recipe Fast

By 853 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Last night, I discovered the mug cake. And I’m pretty sure my world will never be the same. Where have these magical, mini desserts been all my life? If you haven’t tried a mug cake yet, prepare for your mind to be blown. The first one I made was vanilla and cinnamon. Amazing. When I immediately made a second one (do not judge), I switched up the spices – cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves – and it became kind of like a chai mug cake. Think I’m moving on to a chocolate mug cake next, so stay tuned for the recipe.

30seconds.com
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Cinnamon#Mug#Food Drink#Chocolate Cake#Cardamom#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com#Microwave#Cuisine#Inspire#30second Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Serving 3 New, Cheese-Filled Fresh Melt Sandwiches

The more cheese, the merrier. If you're still recovering from those Saturday night tequila shots (yes, 48-hour hangovers are a thing of adulthood), there's only one answer: carbo-load, my friends. Nothing beats that terrible feeling like a big, cheese-filled sandwich, and it looks like Subway's got you covered with three all-new offerings dubbed Fresh Melts.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Homemade Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

If I wanted comfort food first thing in the morning, cinnamon rolls would be my go-to choice! The dough is light, tender, and pillowy. Surrounding the bread are ribbons of butter, cinnamon, and sugar mixture that are all rolled up into swirls of goodness. Then to top it all off you have a rich sweet and tangy cream cheese frosting. Cream cheese frosting is the only frosting that should top cinnamon rolls, and this recipe is golden!
RecipesCleveland News - Fox 8

Deep Fried Breakfast Eggs

Everyone can cook with SipSavorSoul! Learn more about their classes by visiting their Facebook page. For boiled eggs, place raw eggs in cold water on high heat and boil. Remove from heat and cover with lid for 17 minutes. Add cold water and remove shells in warm water. Set aside.
Recipesrecipes.net

Vanilla Coconut Muddy Buddies Recipe

Muddy buddies are such a fun and versatile sweet snack, and this recipe is no exception. Vanilla and coconut flavors are married together so deliciously. Add chex cereal to a large bowl. Pour melted chocolate over cereal and toss to coat. Pour cereal into a large zip lock bag. Whisk...
Recipesrecipes.net

Strawberry Coconut Cream Cake with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

The fruity combination of coconut and strawberry is on full display on this cream cake recipe. It’s made more luscious with a coconut-cream cheese frosting. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease the bottom and sides of two 9-inch round cake pans. In a large bowl beat the strawberry cake mix, butter, coconut milk, water and eggs until incorporated.
Recipesrecipes.net

Instant Pot Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Even beginners will find these cinnamon rolls easy to make. They cook in an instant pot and are glazed with a cream cheese and vanilla icing. Grease a 7-inch springform pan with non stick cooking spray. Cut a 7-inch round of parchment paper to fit over the pan and set aside.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Coconut Sheet Cake Recipe

Coconut and chocolate pair up nicely in this simple sheet cake recipe. The coconut milk infused chocolate cake is frosted with shredded coconut. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and grease with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon,...
Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Pudding Cake Recipe

End your Thanksgiving feast on a unique sweet note with this pumpkin pudding cake. This warm and gooey dessert is best served with a scoop of ice cream. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate or baking dish and set aside. In a large bowl,...
Recipesrecipes.net

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake Recipe

Rich pound cake is dotted with juicy blueberries and infused with the scent and flavors of bright lemon, making it a delectable treat. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and set an oven rack in the middle position. Spray a 9×5-inch metal loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, then spray the pan again.
Recipesrecipes.net

Vanilla Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

It’s gonna be hard to top these vanilla cupcakes, made even more luscious with buttermilk. The frosting is smooth cream cheese with a pop of vanilla, too. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line two muffin pans with paper liners. Grease the top of the muffin pans with butter so the cupcake tops don’t stick.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Peanut Butter Icebox Cake Recipe

There is no cooking required to make this icebox cake. Yet, it is bursting with deliciousness, from the chocolate wafers to the peanut butter whipped cream. Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with two pieces of overlapping plastic wrap, allowing the excess to hang over the edges of the pan. In...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake Recipe

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Flag Cake Recipe

Put your patriotism on display with this flag cake. It has a yellow cake base that’s topped with cream cheese & an arrangement of blueberries & raspberries. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and set an oven rack in the middle position. Butter and flour a 9×13-inch metal pan, or use nonstick cooking spray with flour in it,.
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Lemon Souffle Hot Cakes

Local chef Garrick Ogburn whips up this fluffy breakfast treat that's easy to make at home!. 1/8 teaspoon fresh lemon zest and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Garnish options of; fresh fruit, jam, custard, or simply a dash of powdered sugar. STEPS:. Separate the eggs into two bowls being careful not...
Recipestastywoo.com

Torta Maria Luisa (Colombian Cake Recipe)

Maria Luisa cake (Torta Maria Luisa) is a popular Salvadoran and Colombian dessert. It’s a type of layer cake, like the English Victoria sponge cake. Easy, quick, and delicious sponge cake ideal with tea or coffee. Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder. 1...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Oreo Lava Cake Recipe

These Oreo lava cakes are so rich, creamy, moist, and very delicious! If you like Oreo cookies, then these lava cakes are the ideal dessert for you! Here is the recipe:. 4 Oreo cookies (optional) Instructions:. In a small bowl, combine cold milk and pudding mix. Then, beat a whisk...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Cinnamon Roll Tip Great British Baking Show Champ Sophie Faldo Swears By

Few foods evoke the idea of a long, leisurely breakfast over a pot of coffee like a pan of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. Perhaps it is because making them is a leisurely process, too. The dough can often be made ahead to allow the rolls to rest and rise in the fridge overnight. That way, by the time you wake up in the morning, you have very little work to do besides baking the cinnamon buns and making the coffee.
RecipesFood52

How to Use One Cake Pan For Any Baking Recipe

Award-winning cookbook author Alice Medrich is here to help you bake smarter, not harder, with game-changing recipes and aha-moment techniques. Today, we're breaking down a question we've asked ourselves, oh, a million times: How do we adapt cake pan sizes in baking recipes? (Say, something calls for a 8x8-inch, but you only have an 9x9.) Alice will show you with just a little math.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Recipes Kids Can Make for Mother’s Day—Plus, Edible Gifts!

America’s Test Kitchen Kids moms share the recipes they hope their kids will whip up for them on Mother’s Day. And, we share our recipes for edible gifts kids can give to moms and mother figures. Moms: We know how it goes. Your kids offer to cook for you on...