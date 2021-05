Commitment. Integrity. Community. Family. These are just some of the key tenets I live by and will bring to the Lane Community College Board of Directors. Serving as a board member is a convergence of experiences and principles, including an understanding of Board processes, student experience and goals for success. The area represented is mostly Western Lane County from Hwy 99 West to Florence and Lorane North to Monroe. For these positions every precinct in Lane County votes.