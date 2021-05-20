ESSEX COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIVINCENZO DEDICATES NEW OTTER EXHIBIT AT ESSEX COUNTY TURTLE BACK ZOO

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that Essex County is now accepting applications for the 2021 Essex County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There is $15.4 million available to be awarded. Renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and need help to pay rent or utility bills can apply for funding. Online applications are available at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-ESSEXCOUNTYNJ/Participant. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.