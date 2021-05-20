newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

ESSEX COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIVINCENZO DEDICATES NEW OTTER EXHIBIT AT ESSEX COUNTY TURTLE BACK ZOO

thejerseytomatopress.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEssex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. officially dedicated the new Otter Exhibit at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, May 20th. The exhibit was completely overhauled with modern infrastructure, improved viewing areas for the public, and water features for the otters. The project is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to continually enhance the care of the animals and the learning experiences of visitors.

thejerseytomatopress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Wharton, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Zoo#Humane Society#Patricia#Otter Exhibit#Prudential#The County Executive#French#Parrello#Ab Contracting#American Humane#The Best Zoo#Otters#Animal Care#Nj Monthly Magazine#Joseph#Water Features#Closure#Senior Citizens#Adults#Aza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Essex County, NJessexnewsdaily.com

$15.4M available in Essex to through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that Essex County is now accepting applications for the 2021 Essex County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There is $15.4 million available to be awarded. Renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and need help to pay rent or utility bills can apply for funding. Online applications are available at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-ESSEXCOUNTYNJ/Participant. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Newark, NJessexnewsdaily.com

UCC hosts seminar on preparing for lifting of eviction moratorium

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation will host a free virtual seminar providing information on how individuals can be better prepared for when the eviction moratorium is lifted. The seminar will emphasize options available to residents in Newark and Essex County, including rights already built into their leases. The seminar...