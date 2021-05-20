ESSEX COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIVINCENZO DEDICATES NEW OTTER EXHIBIT AT ESSEX COUNTY TURTLE BACK ZOO
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. officially dedicated the new Otter Exhibit at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, May 20th. The exhibit was completely overhauled with modern infrastructure, improved viewing areas for the public, and water features for the otters. The project is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to continually enhance the care of the animals and the learning experiences of visitors.thejerseytomatopress.com