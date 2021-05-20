newsbreak-logo
Video: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition coming to Switch in September

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Europe and Level-5 have confirmed that the sequel to the excellent Ni No Kuni, which is titled Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this September. You will be able to get your copy on 17th September from the Nintendo Switch eShop or your favourite retailer. The Switch version contains all the downloadable content released from the PlayStation 4 version. Check out the trailer for the visually sumptuous Prince’s Edition, below.

mynintendonews.com
