In a recent interview with Tax Education Foundation of Iowa, Dr. Ernie Goss, Professor of Economics at Creighton University, discussed current issues and economic trends for both Iowa and the nation. Goss noted that Iowa’s economy “is still about three or four percent below pre-pandemic levels” but is on the road to recovery. Although both Iowa’s and the national economy are recovering from the COVID-19 triggered recession, the recovery is being threatened by out-of-control spending and potential tax increases. President Joe Biden in his first 100 days in office has proposed $6 trillion in new spending and a series of proposed tax increases all will be detrimental to the economy.