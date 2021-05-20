Marketed: Wolfcamp Shale Well Package, Culberson County, Texas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY! Enjoy a peaceful start to your day from your front deck, enjoying that first cup of coffee. This quaint 1644 square foot home features two large Master Bedroom Suites, an open floor plan with a large living and dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Step through French doors into a sunbathed sunroom and look across the back deck at 1.8 acres of fenced and cross-fenced property where a barn-stable and storage shed with electricity together with a chicken coop complete this pastoral setting. Main section of the house has been remodeled with a new roof, painted inside and out, three new air units, new tile in the dual master bathroom, new light fixtures, new carpet, and a new cook top. The guest and office section of the house is east of the three car garage, and has a second floor above the garage. The guest section just needs a little paint and flooring. You have many options with this large house. The guest section has an outside entrance to the office along with a dark room, three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. This is on a 16 acre pecan orchard with wells for the orchard, along with many old oaks trees, another detached garage with a bathroom, workshop, equipment buildings, and a creek. Follow the LONG concrete drive to the 2-story 4-4-2 stone 2001 hilltop home with 11 stock tanks and an abundant amount of water that is sure to keep the wildlife on the ranch. Property offers several crossed fenced, hay producing pastures, and varied terrain from mountain tops to meadows. This is the one you have been waiting for... 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, large living room boasts recessed lighting, trayed ceilings with crown moulding and surround sound. All of this just off of the dining space which is also open to kitchen. This home also offers a bonus office space or storage room. Metal fence in the back yard gives tons of privacy and allows for you to take your entertaining to the back yard to enjoy the pleasant evenings in North Texas! All info in this listing is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer.