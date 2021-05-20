Capcom says Monster Hunter Rise sales exceeded expectations
During the recent Capcom question and answer session with investors, the company said that sales of the timed-Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise have exceeded the company’s expectations. The company points towards especially strong sales in both Japan and Asia. Capcom’s upper management said that they believe there is plenty of scope for growth of the latest mainline Monster Hunter game in both North America and Europe, presumably through future updates and additional downloadable content. They also expect strong sales of Monster Hunter Rise once it arrives on PC.mynintendonews.com