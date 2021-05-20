newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Capcom says Monster Hunter Rise sales exceeded expectations

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the recent Capcom question and answer session with investors, the company said that sales of the timed-Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise have exceeded the company’s expectations. The company points towards especially strong sales in both Japan and Asia. Capcom’s upper management said that they believe there is plenty of scope for growth of the latest mainline Monster Hunter game in both North America and Europe, presumably through future updates and additional downloadable content. They also expect strong sales of Monster Hunter Rise once it arrives on PC.

Video Games

Resident Evil And Monster Hunter Games Drive Record Profits For Capcom

Capcom‘s latest financial results have posted record profits for the Japanese video game giant, with sales of Resident Evil titles, Monster Hunter World and the newly-released Monster Hunter Rise driving strong performance for the company during the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. Net sales spiked 17% year-on-year, while operating...
Video Games

Music Box: 'Monster Hunter: World'

When I was nine, the J-RPG called Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite on my PSP was a blast to play. Although I enjoyed the game, it always seemed like a missed opportunity in my young eyes that the series where battles could require incredible amounts of graphics and processing power never made an effort to seriously expand to big-screen gaming on home consoles or PC in the West.
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest Adds Ninja Themed Stickers

Capcom has added a new event quest to Monster Hunter Rise which rewards players with ninja themed stickers once completed. The “Beast of the Shadows” hunt is currently available for free via Senri the Mailman. Once completed, four new chat stickers featuring Master Utsushi, Fugen, Iori, and Kogarashi will be unlocked.
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise: How to Slay Goss Harag

Goss Harag is a new addition to the Monster Hunter line up that may just cement itself in the pantheon of fan favorite creatures. Inspired by creatures from Japanese mythology, Goss Harag is a hulking beast that fights with large swings and dashes. This creature also has the ability to transform its paws into ice blades that deal massive damage to anyone unlucky enough to be at the end of its attack.
Video Games

List of the best and craziest Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC mods

Capcom may have moved on to new projects like Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. But Monster Hunter World: Iceborne still has some life in it yet. Ever since the PC version launched, its passionate fanbase has been creating mods to breathe new life into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. These Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC mods range from quality-of-life improvements, new weapons, new armor, and even bringing in monsters from other franchises.
Video Games

Taro Yoko Shares Crazy Ramblings for Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is easily one of the most popular entries in the series, and NieR creator Taro Yoko is playing the game just like everyone else. However, Taro Yoko recently shared crazy ramblings for Monster Hunter Rise, and they’re all very reminiscent of his previous games. Yoko’s games tend...
Video Games

Crossovers and collabs we want to see in Monster Hunter Rise

We’re now right in the middle of Monster Hunter Rise updates, with April’s new content focusing on Elder Dragons and Apexes. That’s all well and good, and it’s likely Rise 3.0 will continue that pattern while also bringing on a new ending for the game’s story. But what about something else Monster Hunter is particularly famous for – crossovers!
Video Games

Monster Hunter World Now Makes Up More Than A Quarter of Series' Total Sales

For all the success, both critically and commercially, Capcom have enjoyed in what has been a monumental return to form these past few years, there’s perhaps no greater a surprise increase in fortune, than that of the Monster Hunter series. Specifically the sheer scale of success that 2018’s Monster Hunter World has received since its original launch more than three years ago. Going from strength to strength, with both an expansion and a Switch-exclusive follow-up having just as much a successful release. But it was today, during Capcom’s latest earnings release, where World’s scale specifically, was given more perspective.
Video Games

Capcom announces its fourth consecutive year of record-high profits, thanks in part to Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has something huge to share, and this time it’s not a new Monster Hunter creature or the towering meme mistress Lady Dimitrescu. In a new press release that breaks down Capcom’s last financial year (ending March 31st, 2021), the company revealed that its net sales were up 16.8% with a total revenue of ¥95.3 billion (approximately $876 million / £622 million). Profit totaled ¥34.6 billion ($318 million / £224 million), which is a 51.6% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.
Video Games

Monster Hunter: World has sold over 17.1 million copies worldwide

Monster Hunter: World has topped 17.1 million sales worldwide in just over three years, according to the latest figures from developer Capcom. The fifth mainline installment in the franchise, Monster Hunter: World launched in January 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before arriving on PC in August that year.
Video Games

Capcom Financial Report Reveals Increase in Sales

Capcom has released its financial report for the recent fiscal year. This includes a breakdown of sales through its amusement facility businesses and games. That includes both digital and physical sales for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil 3 specifically. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The financial report mentions that...
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise: The Rampage Quest Struggle

Among the myriad additions Monster Hunter Rise brings to its series’ formula, the Rampage Quests stand out as perhaps the most contentious of them all. These mostly optional quests take the basic Monster Hunter mechanics and place them within the context of a tower defense-esque minigame, which sees players guarding their village against multiple hordes of enemy monsters. These segments have an insanely steep learning curve, even by the standards of the game, and it is all too easy to get frustrated by their obtuse and overly punishing design. Growing acclimated to the Rampage Quests’ rules is more than possible, however, and it’s surprising how much more enjoyable they become once their mechanics are properly understood. This does not fully negate how discouraging they can be when starting out, though, and it is worth examining where the Rampage Quests succeed and where they miss the mark.