Joshua Bassett Says He’s ‘Figuring Out His Sexuality’ In Video, Praises Harry Styles

By Alexandra Llorca
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

High School Musical: The Series actor Joshua Bassett said he’s “figuring out” his sexuality in a new video posted to Instagram. He added that this was his “coming out video” and that people should “love who they love shamelessly.”. Bassett sang his own unreleased song with the caption telling his...

