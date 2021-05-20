newsbreak-logo
Revolut Business Introduces FX Forwards In The UK

 7 hours ago
Revolut Business, the business account from the FinTech super app Revolut, has rolled out currency forward contracts (FX forwards) in Great Britain, according to a Thursday (May 20) announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “At Revolut Business, we’re always looking to innovate to help our customers. Our multi-currency accounts and FX engine...

