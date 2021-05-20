Midstate legislators criticize Cumberland Valley prom policy, say schools could be penalized for vaccine rules

If you're thinking about heading back to any Hudson Valley State College or University this fall, you better have your COVID-19 vaccination card ready. This fall, if you're not totally vaccinated, then your college education may have to be put on hold. All Hudson Valley Colleges and Universities will now be observing the new SUNY vaccine policy, and that means that as of Monday (May 10), all state and city Universities will now require students to get vaccinated in order to be able to attend classes this fall.