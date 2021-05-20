From Beds To Bird Feeders: Expanding Home Improvement Category Extends Nesting Trend

Data from Thumbtack ranks the most popular house and yard upgrades of spring 2021. Spring is all about hitting the reset button. It's the season of blooming flora, cleaning and decluttering, new beginnings, and definitely some home-improvement projects to get your space ready for summer (or simply to treat yourself to a beautiful upgrade). After more than a year of very limited social gatherings, the promise of summer—impeccably timed with the steadily increasing number of vaccinations—has people excited to host warm-weather gatherings. And while traveling is still an iffy venture for many, it's an ideal time to turn home into a summer sanctuary. Because if the last year has taught us anything, it's that creating a home where you truly love to spend time is more than worth the effort.