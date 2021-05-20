newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

From Beds To Bird Feeders: Expanding Home Improvement Category Extends Nesting Trend

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A spate of solid earnings reports in the home improvement and furnishings space this week has allayed fears that the red-hot nesting trend spawned by the pandemic was starting to fade. As much as the status of the fight against COVID has changed, so too has the variety of retailers that compete in this expanding and changing segment aimed at making people’s homes more comfortable, both inside and out.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Furnishings#Bird Feeders#Nesting#Market Growth#Increased Demand#Covid#Home Depot#Chairish Co Founder#Co Founder Niraj Shah#Home Improvement Stores#Home Improvement Projects#Trend#Strong Sales Growth#Elevated Demand#Margin Expansion#Sales Surge#Larger Competitors#Retailers#Market Share Gains#Strategic Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Innovative Trends in Sweet Treat Categories

Innovation has never been more important to sweet treat categories. In an Instagram-obsessed age, new product launches tempt consumers with unique flavors, textures and colors, and keep shoppers returning to the snack aisles. John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), notes in the Washington, D.C.-based organization’s “Sweet Insights: State of Treating 2021” report that the confectionery category “is better positioned than ever for sustained growth, and our industry has become more consumer-centric in the way it markets its products.”
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Lowe’s Launched a New Expert-Curated Guide to Innovative Home Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Home renovation has been having a major moment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and Lowe’s has taken note. The home improvement retailer debuted The Lowe’s List For Innovation, a curated guide to the most innovative home products in stores and online, earlier this week. The inaugural list, hand-selected by in-house experts, features products that “push the boundaries of innovation and inspiration in unexpected ways,” per the media release, such as a smart refrigerator that allows consumers to peek inside with their smartphones and a cordless drill with extra battery power.
Food & Drinkspymnts.com

Restaurants Predict Continued Sales Growth After Strong Q1

Restaurants are back. Spending at United States eateries is not only up 118.8 percent compared to 2020, but also up 5.7 percent compared to the same time in 2019, according to a press release from Mastercard emailed to PYMNTS. This surge can be seen in the wave of earnings releases from major restaurant brands in recent weeks reporting strong Q1 results.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

The Home Depot launched a two-day sale to compete with Way Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The end of April has brought a flurry of big sales, including the most-anticipated home savings event of the year, Way Day 2021, which launched yesterday. To keep things interesting, a number of competing brands have launched their own versions of mega two-day spring sales, including Walmart and, yes, The Home Depot. In fact, right now you can snag up to 40% off décor including rugs, accent mirrors and lighting as well as all sorts of furniture at The Home Depot’s flash savings event.
Home & GardenReal Simple

The Top Trending Home Improvement Projects Ahead of Summer, According to Thumbtack

Data from Thumbtack ranks the most popular house and yard upgrades of spring 2021. Spring is all about hitting the reset button. It's the season of blooming flora, cleaning and decluttering, new beginnings, and definitely some home-improvement projects to get your space ready for summer (or simply to treat yourself to a beautiful upgrade). After more than a year of very limited social gatherings, the promise of summer—impeccably timed with the steadily increasing number of vaccinations—has people excited to host warm-weather gatherings. And while traveling is still an iffy venture for many, it's an ideal time to turn home into a summer sanctuary. Because if the last year has taught us anything, it's that creating a home where you truly love to spend time is more than worth the effort.
Union, NJFurniture Today

Bed Bath & Beyond hires new SVP/GMM for key home categories

UNION, N.J. – Bed Bath & Beyond’s newest senior merchant hire hails most recently from JCPenney and also spent nearly two decades at Target. Stacey Shively joins BBB effective May 17 as senior vice president and general merchandise manager for home. She will oversee bed, bath, seasonal, décor, kitchen, dining, organization, electrics and general merchandise and is responsible for facilitating cross-functional collaboration and full category management.
Apparelwhattheythink.com

SAI-TEX USA Brings Sustainable On-Demand Denim Apparel Manufacturing On Shore

With a goal to ultimately employ 300 people, and with some very unique and sustainable ways of washing, preparing, cutting and sewing denim products, SAI-TEX USA is not only playing a substantial role in reshoring of apparel manufacturing, but has also introduced benefits of on-demand production to this product category. SAI-TEX USA President Kathy Kweon explains.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Lowe's Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

Investors have some high expectations heading into Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) first-quarter earnings report in a few days. The retailer likely enjoyed continued record sales growth in early 2021 after a record 2020. Several big trends are working in its favor, including surging demand for home improvement projects and rising prices for products like lumber.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Will rising warehouse and inventory costs feed trucking demand?

Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers Index – Inventory Levels, Warehouse Capacity SONAR: LMI.INVC, LMI.WHCP. Inventory costs are growing at the fastest rate in years while warehouse capacity continues to shrink at a near record pace, according to the Logistics Managers Index (LMI). In 2019 shippers crammed warehouses with imports to get around tariffs, coinciding with a slowdown in the freight market. Could rapidly increasing warehousing costs and shrinking warehouse capacity push shippers to keep their freight moving?
Pet Servicesthecloudtribune.com

Automatic and Smart Cat Feeder Market 2031 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors

The report offers extensive data sets validating key trends impacting growth in the Automatic and Smart Cat Feeder Market. It offers insights into strategies adopted by the key players rise and address the concerns that will challenge the growth of global Automatic and Smart Cat Feeder Market. With our extensive research and information about the past, current and future market scenario, this market report will help and identify the concerns, for a smooth-sail of the small & medium as well as large enterprises.
RetailSupermarket News

Grocery Outlet Q1 earnings up despite pandemic-related sales dip

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw earnings climb in the fiscal 2021 first quarter, while tough year-ago comparisons to sales spikes from consumer panic-buying at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led net and same-store declines. In the quarter ended April 3, net sales totaled $752.5 million, down 1% from $760.3...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Mastercard: April retail sales up 23.3%; trends indicate recovering economy

Retail sales continue to benefit from stimulus payments, coupled with warmer weather and broader reopening across the country. Total U.S. retail sales posted another month of double-digit growth in April, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures U.S. in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. Retail sales (excluding automotive and gasoline) rose 23.3% year-over-year in April, and were up 10.8% compared to April 2019. Online sales in April grew 19.9% and 95.6%, respectively, compared to the same periods.
ComputersDealerscope

Despite Chip Shortages, Global PC Sales Trend Upward

With smartphones and the hoteling of offices on the upswing, PC sales were once thought to be on the downswing. It would be a world of tablets and mobile phones in the future. But the pandemic changed all that. PC sales have been soaring while chip shortages are pushing up prices and causing concern throughout the industry.
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
Retailasiatechdaily.com

DST, China’s largest logistics EV platform, secures $100m funding

DST, the largest logistics electric vehicle (EV) operations platform in China, announced raising $100 million in its Series C funding round led by Ingka Investments, the investment arm of IKEA’s Ingka Group. SMRT Ventures, China Securities Investment Capital, and existing shareholders including Bojiang Capital and Matrix Partners China have also...
Real EstateBuilder

Despite Material Price Concerns, Builder Confidence Holds Steady in May

The latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index report shows that builder confidence in the market for newly built markets remains at 83 in May, unchanged from the previous month. This confidence has held despite the impact of rising prices and shrinking availability of most building materials, lumber in particular. “Low...
MarketsPosted by
FootwearNews

Global Luxury Sales Are Poised for a Rebound — Here Are Two Possible Paths for Market Recovery

The global luxury goods sector is poised for a rebound. However, many uncertainties remain — and there are two possible trajectories for the market’s recovery this year. That’s according to Bain & Co., which released a report today in collaboration with Italian luxury brands committee Fondazione Altagamma. According to the management consulting firm, the market could reach 250 billion to 295 billion euros (or about $304 billion to $358 billion at current exchange), depending on which one of two scenarios play out in 2021.