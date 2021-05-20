From Beds To Bird Feeders: Expanding Home Improvement Category Extends Nesting Trend
A spate of solid earnings reports in the home improvement and furnishings space this week has allayed fears that the red-hot nesting trend spawned by the pandemic was starting to fade. As much as the status of the fight against COVID has changed, so too has the variety of retailers that compete in this expanding and changing segment aimed at making people’s homes more comfortable, both inside and out.www.pymnts.com