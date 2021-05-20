newsbreak-logo
Today In Retail: Petco’s Sales Surge Amid Growth In Pet Ownership; Ralph Lauren’s Global Digital Revenue Accelerates

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In today’s top retail news, Petco’s revenues surged amid growth in pet ownership, while Ralph Lauren’s worldwide digital revenue accelerated throughout owned and wholesale digital channels. Plus, Kohl’s reported net income in the first quarter compared to a loss in 2020. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. said its net...

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Sales#Retail Sales#Retail Store Sales#Revenue Growth#Global Digital Revenue#Pet Ownership#Digital Channels#Healthy Growth#Net Income#Wellness Company#Ceo#Constant Currency#Asia#Target#Paper Goods
