Today In Retail: Petco’s Sales Surge Amid Growth In Pet Ownership; Ralph Lauren’s Global Digital Revenue Accelerates

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. surged 6.9% into record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the consumer packaging company announced an agreement to buy AR Packaging Group AB for about $1.45 billion in cash from CVC Capital Partners Fund IV. Graphic Packaging said AR Packaging is Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging. The company said it expects the deal to add $1.1 billion in annual sales, result in $40 million in synergies and immediately add to earnings after the deal closes, which is expected to occur in four to six months. "Acquiring AR Packaging will result in significant value creation opportunities for our customers, our employees, and our stockholders as we bring together two leading providers of fiber-based consumer packaging solutions with long histories of innovation and creative packaging design," said Graphic Packaging Chief Executive Michael Doss. The stock has rallied 16.3% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.