Whitpain Township, PA

Township Line Road approaching Dekalb Pike to close for 21 days

aroundambler.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePennDOT has announced that Township Line Road will closed and detoured approaching the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) intersection beginning June 1st and is expected to be closed through June 21st. The closure will be in place 24-hours, seven days a week. The closure is necessary for roadway construction under a project to widen and reconstruct nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships.

aroundambler.com
