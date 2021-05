Newsmax host Robert Schmitt has been accused of racism for saying Derek Chauvin was a “sacrifice to the mob” after the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. The conviction of Chauvin for murdering Mr Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 was celebrated by Black Lives Matter ( BLM) activists and crowds in the city on Tuesday, and followed calls for justice for the Black 46-year-old. The host of “Rob Schmitt Tonight” said Tuesday that Chauvin’s conviction was in response to fears of Minneapolis being “burnt to the ground” by campaigners for justice in the...