Two workers have died following an explosion that trapped them in a shaft at the Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson in Oklahoma. “At approximately 4.30am this morning, Friday, May 14th, recovery crews were able to recover the bodies of two men who had been trapped inside Kerr Dam since an explosion occurred at approximately 6pm Thursday,” John Wiscaver, executive vice president of the Grand River Dam Authority, said in a statement. “Both men were contractors. No GRDA employees were involved in the incident.”The blast, at Kerr Dam near Salina, happened as the contactors were doing routine core drilling about 80ft...