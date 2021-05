Much has changed for the cast of Shahs of Sunset not just over the years, but since we last caught up with them in Season 8. Following the May 16 Season 9 premiere, it’s clear that from friendship updates to romantic relationships, each member of the Shahs crew is now in a totally new place in one way or another. During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Reza Farahan explained one of the biggest developments of all: how Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has changed since becoming a mom.