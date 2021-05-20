‘Hacks’ review: Jean Smart stars as aging Joan Rivers-esque comedian who comes up against a Gen-Z upstart

Well, Saturday Night Live was hosted by Elon Musk this weekend, and it went about as well as you’d expect when a billionaire business magnate without any real performance experience or natural charisma hosts a sketch comedy show. That’s not to say it was downright terrible. In fact, it went a little better than I expected. But this is the perfect example of how an episode of SNL can be stilted by a host with very little comedic intuition, even if the host is more than willing to have a little fun.