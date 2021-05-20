Is it True? Is ‘Maskless Monday’ Happening at Rochester Public Schools Next Week?

Is "Maskless Monday" actually happening at Rochester Public Schools next week?. Is this for real? A friend of mine sent me a screenshot of a photo that was posted a few days ago on the RPS - Prioritize Our children! Facebook page and asked me to dig in a bit. If people in Rochester are telling their kids to participate, she isn't sure she wants to send her kids to school that day. Honestly, I don't know if I want my kids going either.