newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Is it True? Is ‘Maskless Monday’ Happening at Rochester Public Schools Next Week?

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Is "Maskless Monday" actually happening at Rochester Public Schools next week?. Is this for real? A friend of mine sent me a screenshot of a photo that was posted a few days ago on the RPS - Prioritize Our children! Facebook page and asked me to dig in a bit. If people in Rochester are telling their kids to participate, she isn't sure she wants to send her kids to school that day. Honestly, I don't know if I want my kids going either.

quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Vaccines
Rochester, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Cdc#Schooling#Rps#Mde#Cdc#Maskless Monday#Kids#Students#School Buildings#People#Vaccination#Dear Rps Families#Mask Requirements#Time#Youth#Covid Tests#Jessica Williams Weekdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Olmsted County, MNKAAL-TV

Olmsted County to hold public vaccination clinic

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County is holding a public vaccination clinic with ages 12 to15 being the priority. The vaccine clinic is open to anyone that needs to be vaccinated but is by appointment only and is first come first serve. The clinic will be held on May 27,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Nate Walbruch named as principal of Century High School

Nate Walbruch has been named the new principal of Century High School, pending approval by the Rochester School Board. The district announced the hiring Monday. Most recently, Walbruch was the principal of Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School. Prior to that, he was assistant principal of John Marshall High School from 2014-16. He also has "a variety of early educational work experience as a social studies teacher and administrator in North Carolina," according to a statement from the district.
Rochester, MNKIMT

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate. The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon. While customers are not required to wear them when...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Online forum will address DMC questions

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization seeking to address issues amid city growth, is holding an online conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday. DMC is an economic development initative that aims to make Mayo Clinic a global destination for health and wellness. In its first five years, the DMC initiative has helped create 7,700 new jobs, with $1.1 billion in private documented investment.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Rochester, MNKIMT

New leader named for Mayo Clinic cancer programs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader has been named for Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Cheryl Willman will take over and lead the expansion and strategic development of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center sites in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota, as well as newly developing Mayo Clinic global cancer programs in London, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Rochester, MNy105fm.com

Forum with Destination Medical Center Board

Join us for a Conversation about the first five years and the next five years of the Destination Medical Center (DMC) economic development project. With:. Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC Economic Development Agency. R.T, Rybak, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation; Chair, DMC Corporation Board of Directors (tentative) Kim...
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

One additional COVID-19 case recorded in Mower County Monday for cumulative total of 4,668

Mower County logged 4,541 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 4,668 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Sunday, according to statistics released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,249 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 579,600 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Minnesota StateWadena Pioneer Journal

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...